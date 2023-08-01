The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .209 with eight doubles, five home runs and 27 walks.

Baddoo has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), including nine multi-hit games (14.1%).

He has homered in five games this year (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Baddoo has driven home a run in 13 games this season (20.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .206 AVG .211 .260 OBP .351 .299 SLG .367 5 XBH 8 2 HR 3 7 RBI 15 25/7 K/BB 25/20 2 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings