The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.

Mancini has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.1% of them.

He has homered in four games this year (5.1%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Mancini has driven in a run in 20 games this season (25.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .264 AVG .202 .331 OBP .258 .392 SLG .275 10 XBH 6 3 HR 1 15 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 35/8 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings