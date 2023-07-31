Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- In 64.0% of his games this year (55 of 86), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (40.7%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.235
|AVG
|.267
|.329
|OBP
|.338
|.322
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
