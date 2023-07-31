Patrick Wisdom -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Cardinals.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has seven doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .195.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 30 of 71 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In 21.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .167 AVG .218 .296 OBP .290 .490 SLG .487 11 XBH 15 10 HR 8 19 RBI 17 38/17 K/BB 54/11 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings