Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Andrew Abbott) at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .720, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- Hoerner has gotten a hit in 71 of 97 games this year (73.2%), including 32 multi-hit games (33.0%).
- In 7.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 33 games this season (34.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (42.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.4%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|46
|.298
|AVG
|.251
|.355
|OBP
|.302
|.423
|SLG
|.354
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|23
|25/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|13
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 1.90 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 1.90 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
