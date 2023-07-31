On Monday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is hitting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.

Madrigal has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%).

He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .279 AVG .278 .333 OBP .333 .372 SLG .361 5 XBH 6 1 HR 0 6 RBI 11 9/3 K/BB 7/4 3 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings