The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain on Monday at 8:05 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 18th in MLB action with 119 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .409 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Chicago scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.9 per game).

The Cubs are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Chicago has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).

The Cubs average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Stroman is looking to record his 16th quality start of the season.

Stroman is looking to secure his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In six of his 22 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals W 5-1 Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals L 3-0 Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver 8/4/2023 Braves - Home Kyle Hendricks Bryce Elder 8/5/2023 Braves - Home Marcus Stroman -

