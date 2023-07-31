Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 31
Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (53-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) matching up at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.
- This season Chicago has won 22 of its 37 games, or 59.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago has scored 514 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
|August 4
|Braves
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Bryce Elder
|August 5
|Braves
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs TBA
