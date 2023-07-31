Monday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (53-52) and the Cincinnati Reds (58-49) matching up at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on July 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-7) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (6-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 28 (57.1%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 22 of its 37 games, or 59.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored 514 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

