Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .314 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 24 walks.
- Bellinger has recorded a hit in 55 of 74 games this year (74.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 14 of them (18.9%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has an RBI in 30 of 74 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year (58.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.315
|AVG
|.314
|.365
|OBP
|.368
|.559
|SLG
|.511
|19
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|7
|26
|RBI
|20
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/13
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (6-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
