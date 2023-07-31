Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Christopher Morel (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Morel is batting .444 with one homer during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Morel has recorded a hit in 41 of 62 games this year (66.1%), including 15 multi-hit games (24.2%).
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (25.8%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Morel has picked up an RBI in 45.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (56.5%), including eight multi-run games (12.9%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.280
|AVG
|.275
|.325
|OBP
|.356
|.523
|SLG
|.550
|11
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|21
|40/8
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 1.90 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .184 to his opponents.
