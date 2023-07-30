The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .274 with eight doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.

Gomes is batting .412 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

In 65.7% of his 70 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (28 of 70), with two or more RBI 10 times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (35.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .283 AVG .265 .323 OBP .313 .451 SLG .436 9 XBH 10 4 HR 5 19 RBI 21 22/6 K/BB 25/6 0 SB 1

