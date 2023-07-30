Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and others when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 28 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 60 RBI (107 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .270/.323/.559 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has recorded 90 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 58 runs.

He's slashed .247/.319/.429 so far this year.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jul. 29 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 at Mets Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Braves Jul. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Civale Stats

The Guardians will send Aaron Civale (4-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Pirates Jul. 19 5.1 5 2 2 3 1 at Rangers Jul. 14 5.0 5 2 2 2 1 vs. Royals Jul. 7 7.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Cubs Jul. 2 6.0 3 1 1 2 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 60 RBI (115 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .288/.356/.493 on the year.

Ramirez has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 110 hits with 25 doubles, 15 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .312/.351/.510 so far this season.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-4 1 0 3 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

