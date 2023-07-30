Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.

The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (4-9) for his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has five quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Cubs L 7-3 Home Michael Kopech Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs L 10-7 Home Lance Lynn Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians L 6-3 Home Dylan Cease Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians W 3-0 Home Touki Toussaint Xzavion Curry 7/29/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Logan Allen 7/30/2023 Guardians - Home Michael Kopech Aaron Civale 8/1/2023 Rangers - Away Lance Lynn Nathan Eovaldi 8/2/2023 Rangers - Away Dylan Cease Andrew Heaney 8/3/2023 Rangers - Away Touki Toussaint Dane Dunning 8/4/2023 Guardians - Away - Xzavion Curry 8/5/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Logan Allen

