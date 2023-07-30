How to Watch the White Sox vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs White Sox Odds
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 119 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 446 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.61 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.376 WHIP this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (4-9) for his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has five quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Marcus Stroman
|7/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tanner Bibee
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Nathan Eovaldi
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Andrew Heaney
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Dane Dunning
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Xzavion Curry
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Logan Allen
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.