White Sox vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (43-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-53) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
The Guardians will give the ball to Aaron Civale (4-2, 2.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (4-9, 4.44 ERA).
White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have won in 23, or 34.3%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Chicago has won nine of 30 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.2 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.61 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Cubs
|L 7-3
|Michael Kopech vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 26
|Cubs
|L 10-7
|Lance Lynn vs Marcus Stroman
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Nathan Eovaldi
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Andrew Heaney
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Dane Dunning
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Xzavion Curry
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Logan Allen
