Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .367 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 411 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.250 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (1-1) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

In four starts, Skubal has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins W 5-0 Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home Matt Manning Taj Bradley 8/5/2023 Rays - Home Reese Olson - 8/6/2023 Rays - Home - -

