Tigers vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game at LoanDepot park has the Miami Marlins (56-49) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (47-58) at 1:40 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 victory for the Marlins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (8-5) for the Marlins and Tarik Skubal (1-1) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Marlins 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have come away with 34 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Detroit has won 24 of 53 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Detroit is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (411 total runs).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 25
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 27
|Angels
|L 6-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs -
|July 27
|Angels
|L 11-4
|Matt Manning vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|L 6-5
|Reese Olson vs Braxton Garrett
|July 29
|@ Marlins
|W 5-0
|Beau Brieske vs Johnny Cueto
|July 30
|@ Marlins
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 1
|@ Pirates
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
|August 2
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Johan Oviedo
|August 4
|Rays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Taj Bradley
|August 5
|Rays
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|August 6
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs TBA
