Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .343 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .408, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season.
- In 62 of 103 games this season (60.2%) Torkelson has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
- He has gone deep in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season (42 of 103), with two or more runs seven times (6.8%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.219
|AVG
|.239
|.318
|OBP
|.298
|.353
|SLG
|.459
|16
|XBH
|23
|4
|HR
|11
|22
|RBI
|36
|54/25
|K/BB
|53/18
|1
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Luzardo makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 12th, 1.147 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
