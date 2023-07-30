The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) hope to break an eight-game road losing skid at the Chicago Sky (9-14) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Sky vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Sky vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 89 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.6)

Chicago (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Sky vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has 11 wins in 22 games against the spread this year.

Out of 22 Chicago's games so far this year, 10 have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 78.3 (third-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 82.5 points given up per contest.

Chicago is pulling down 34.1 boards per game (seventh-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Sky are averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while forcing 13.0 turnovers per contest (eighth-ranked).

With 7.4 threes per game, the Sky rank fourth in the WNBA. They have a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth in the league.

In terms of defending three-pointers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Sky, who are giving up 6.0 three-pointers per game (best in WNBA) and a 32.7% shooting percentage from three-point land (third-best).

Chicago has taken 69.4% two-pointers and 30.6% threes this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are threes.

