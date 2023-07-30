Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Marlins.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .308.
- Greene has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this season (52 of 69), with at least two hits 22 times (31.9%).
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (29.0%), Greene has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.8%) he had two or more.
- In 49.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.364
|AVG
|.254
|.413
|OBP
|.333
|.538
|SLG
|.396
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|12
|41/11
|K/BB
|42/15
|3
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Marlins rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
