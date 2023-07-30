Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom and his .850 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cardinals.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is batting .195 with seven doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 42.3% of his games this season (30 of 71), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (14.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has had an RBI in 19 games this year (26.8%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this year (29 of 71), with two or more runs seven times (9.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.167
|AVG
|.218
|.296
|OBP
|.290
|.490
|SLG
|.487
|11
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|8
|19
|RBI
|17
|38/17
|K/BB
|54/11
|2
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.