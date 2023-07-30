Miguel Cabrera -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has 11 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .250.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 36 of 60 games this year (60.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • In 13 games this year (21.7%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 30
.260 AVG .240
.339 OBP .321
.354 SLG .292
7 XBH 5
1 HR 0
9 RBI 6
26/12 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Luzardo (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.22 ERA in 120 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.