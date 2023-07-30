Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jesus Luzardo and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Marlins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .269 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this year (48 of 81), with more than one hit 20 times (24.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.8% of his games this year, Vierling has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.6% of his games this season (24 of 81), with two or more runs six times (7.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.227
|AVG
|.305
|.311
|OBP
|.348
|.318
|SLG
|.455
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|35/9
|3
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 120 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.22), 23rd in WHIP (1.147), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
