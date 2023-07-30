Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has 107 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .559, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 84th and he is seventh in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 103 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.2% of them.
- In 27 games this season, he has gone deep (26.2%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39 games this year (37.9%), Robert has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.268
|AVG
|.271
|.325
|OBP
|.322
|.596
|SLG
|.528
|30
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|31
|53/11
|K/BB
|75/11
|2
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Civale (4-2) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.
