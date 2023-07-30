Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .194 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, on July 30 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Marlins Player Props
|Tigers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Marlins Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Marlins
|Tigers vs Marlins Odds
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 54.8% of his games this season (34 of 62), with more than one hit 15 times (24.2%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (19 of 62), with two or more RBI nine times (14.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (30.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.324
|AVG
|.192
|.378
|OBP
|.261
|.480
|SLG
|.452
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|8
|13
|RBI
|20
|23/9
|K/BB
|30/7
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (8-5) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts through 120 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 3.22 ERA ranks 12th, 1.147 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.8 K/9 ranks eighth.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.