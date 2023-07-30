On Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (6-18) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Storm (5-19). It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Storm matchup.

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video

ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Storm have covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Seattle has an ATS record of 11-8 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.

So far this season, 12 out of the Fever's 23 games have hit the over.

So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 23 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

