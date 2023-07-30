Elvis Andrus is available when the Chicago White Sox battle Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 22 against the Twins) he went 0-for-3.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.
  • Andrus has had a hit in 35 of 68 games this year (51.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).
  • In 68 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Andrus has driven home a run in 11 games this year (16.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (22.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.265 AVG .165
.342 OBP .243
.333 SLG .240
5 XBH 6
1 HR 1
11 RBI 9
21/11 K/BB 21/10
4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (4-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.54, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
