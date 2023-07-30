Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with 93 hits, batting .266 this season with 30 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|46
|.286
|AVG
|.246
|.349
|OBP
|.351
|.434
|SLG
|.417
|15
|XBH
|15
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|20
|41/16
|K/BB
|52/27
|1
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, one per game).
- Matz (1-7 with a 4.34 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.34, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
