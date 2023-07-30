Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Cardinals on July 30, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in this matchup.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 27 walks and 57 RBI (113 total hits). He's also swiped 23 bases.
- He has a slash line of .278/.333/.394 on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|2
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .315/.368/.540 on the season.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 28
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 27
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Steven Matz Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Matz Stats
- The Cardinals will send Steven Matz (1-7) to the mound for his 15th start this season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Matz will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.
Matz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|1
|at Cubs
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|9
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 5
|2.1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 30 walks and 77 RBI (110 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .282/.331/.513 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 112 hits with 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .281/.370/.469 on the year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
