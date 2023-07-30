As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, July 30, Kyle Hendricks will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs (53-51) as they match up against the St. Louis Cardinals (46-60), who will counter with Steven Matz. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+115). A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matz - STL (1-7, 4.34 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-4, 3.58 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 22, or 42.3%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 18-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (45% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals were the moneyline favorite four times, but they lost each matchup.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Cubs have won 13 of 24 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Chicago has a perfect record of 4-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +500 - 3rd

