Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Busch Stadium, at 2:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -145 +120 9 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs have a perfect record of 4-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 12-9 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 104 games with a total.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 26-25 22-25 31-26 34-38 19-13

