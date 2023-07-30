The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the NFL as of December 31.

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, seven Colts games hit the over.

Indianapolis put up 311.6 yards per game on offense last season (27th in ), and it ranked 15th on defense with 334 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Colts won just two games at home and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In 15 games for the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Alec Pierce scored two TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 593 yards (37.1 per game).

In 16 games, Deon Jackson ran for 236 yards (14.8 per game) and one TD.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin registered 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2500 2 September 17 @ Texans - +15000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +6600 5 October 8 Titans - +6600 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2500 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +6600 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +900 15 December 17 Steelers - +5000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +6600 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +15000

