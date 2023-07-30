Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (67 of 96), with at least two hits 20 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .256 AVG .239 .335 OBP .303 .483 SLG .378 20 XBH 18 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 31/15 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings