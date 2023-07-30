Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
  • Vaughn is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (67 of 96), with at least two hits 20 times (20.8%).
  • He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.6% of his games this year, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 48
.256 AVG .239
.335 OBP .303
.483 SLG .378
20 XBH 18
10 HR 3
29 RBI 29
31/15 K/BB 48/14
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Civale (4-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
