Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .247 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Vaughn is batting .286 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Vaughn has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (67 of 96), with at least two hits 20 times (20.8%).
- He has homered in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.6% of his games this year, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.256
|AVG
|.239
|.335
|OBP
|.303
|.483
|SLG
|.378
|20
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|29
|31/15
|K/BB
|48/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- The Guardians are sending Civale (4-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.54 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
