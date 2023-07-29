The Cleveland Guardians visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Luis Robert and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 105 hits with 27 doubles, 29 home runs, 22 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.322/.557 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 105 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 36 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .284/.350/.370 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.