Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) on Saturday, July 29, when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (42-63) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+110). A 9.5-run total has been set in the game.

White Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (4-3, 3.39 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (1-3, 3.50 ERA)

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 31 out of the 53 games, or 58.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have a 21-19 record (winning 52.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 15 of 44 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

