Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (42-63) and the Cleveland Guardians (52-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the White Sox taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 29.

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (4-3) against the White Sox and Touki Toussaint (1-3).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 4, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The White Sox have been victorious in 22, or 33.3%, of the 66 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (439 total runs).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule