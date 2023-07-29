Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .239 with 11 doubles, a triple and 19 walks.

Anderson has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.8% of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 80 games this season.

In 17 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 26 of 80 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 44 .207 AVG .263 .238 OBP .313 .243 SLG .306 4 XBH 8 0 HR 0 8 RBI 10 30/6 K/BB 41/13 2 SB 8

Guardians Pitching Rankings