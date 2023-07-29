Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Marlins on July 29, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He has a .232/.311/.412 slash line so far this season.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Javier Báez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Báez Stats
- Javier Baez has put up 86 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He's slashed .225/.263/.332 on the season.
Báez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 24
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Johnny Cueto Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Cueto Stats
- Johnny Cueto will take to the mound for the Marlins, his third start of the season.
Cueto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 16
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 3
|1.0
|3
|4
|4
|0
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 144 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .380/.428/.478 on the year.
- Arraez has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 88 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .240/.332/.488 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jul. 28
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
