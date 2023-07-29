The Miami Marlins and Jon Berti will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at LoanDepot park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 96 home runs as a team.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .365 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 406 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Beau Brieske will make his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The 25-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after pitching in relief five times.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels L 7-6 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/27/2023 Angels L 6-0 Home Michael Lorenzen - 7/27/2023 Angels L 11-4 Home Matt Manning Patrick Sandoval 7/28/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Away Reese Olson Braxton Garrett 7/29/2023 Marlins - Away Beau Brieske Johnny Cueto 7/30/2023 Marlins - Away Tarik Skubal Jesús Luzardo 8/1/2023 Pirates - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 8/2/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Lorenzen Johan Oviedo 8/4/2023 Rays - Home - - 8/5/2023 Rays - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.