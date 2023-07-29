Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at LoanDepot park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -160 +135 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 33 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has entered 44 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 20-24 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 54 of its 104 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-30 24-28 18-26 28-31 37-40 9-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.