In the semifinals of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag on Saturday, Stan Wawrinka (ranked No. 72) faces Lorenzo Sonego (No. 43).

In this Semifinal matchup against Sonego (+100), Wawrinka is the favorite with -125 odds.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Match Information

Tournament: The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

The Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 29

Saturday, July 29 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 55.6% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Lorenzo Sonego -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +500 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Stan Wawrinka vs. Lorenzo Sonego Trends and Insights

Wawrinka is looking to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 59-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in Friday's quarterfinals.

Sonego advanced to the semifinals by taking down No. 104-ranked Jaume Munar 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Wawrinka has played 27.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 40 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Wawrinka has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 28.7 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.7% of games.

Sonego has averaged 25.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 55 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 50.8% of the games.

Sonego has averaged 27.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Wawrinka and Sonego have not played each other since 2015.

