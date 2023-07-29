Spencer Torkelson -- hitting .229 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Miami Marlins, with Johnny Cueto on the mound, on July 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Marlins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 90 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .412, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 60.8% of his 102 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.5% of them.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.2% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (41.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .219 AVG .244 .318 OBP .303 .353 SLG .468 16 XBH 23 4 HR 11 22 RBI 36 54/25 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings