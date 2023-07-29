Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Seiya Suzuki (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .256 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has had a hit in 54 of 84 games this year (64.3%), including multiple hits 20 times (23.8%).
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.3%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 35 games this season (41.7%), including four multi-run games (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|45
|.235
|AVG
|.274
|.329
|OBP
|.347
|.322
|SLG
|.452
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|38/19
|K/BB
|51/21
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 41-year-old has an ERA of 7.31, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .352 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.