Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Miguel Cabrera (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks while hitting .245.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 35 of 59 games this season (59.3%), including nine multi-hit games (15.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of 59 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season (22.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 11 of 59 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.260
|AVG
|.228
|.339
|OBP
|.314
|.354
|SLG
|.272
|7
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|6
|26/12
|K/BB
|17/11
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Cueto (0-1) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, July 22 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
