Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Marlins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Marlins Player Props
|Tigers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.
- Vierling has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), with multiple hits 20 times (25.0%).
- In six games this season, he has gone deep (7.5%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Vierling has driven in a run in 16 games this season (20.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (30.0%), including six multi-run games (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.227
|AVG
|.303
|.311
|OBP
|.346
|.318
|SLG
|.454
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/15
|K/BB
|35/9
|3
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Marlins will look to Cueto (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.