The Miami Marlins host the Detroit Tigers at LoanDepot park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Arraez, Spencer Torkelson and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Marlins vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Johnny Cueto Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cueto Stats

The Marlins will send Johnny Cueto to the mound for his third start of the season.

Cueto Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies Jul. 22 6.0 2 1 1 8 1 at Orioles Jul. 16 3.0 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Apr. 3 1.0 3 4 4 0 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Johnny Cueto's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 24 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 30 walks and 51 RBI (144 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .380/.428/.478 slash line so far this year.

Arraez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Rays Jul. 26 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 5 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has collected 88 hits with 19 doubles, 24 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .240/.332/.488 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 at Rays Jul. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 90 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 43 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .232/.311/.412 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 86 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 16 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .225/.263/.332 so far this year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 28 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Javier Báez or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.