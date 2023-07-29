Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 29
After hitting .270 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 89 hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
- In 60.4% of his games this season (61 of 101), Happ has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.9% of his games in 2023 (eight of 101), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has an RBI in 26 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (34.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|50
|.233
|AVG
|.261
|.353
|OBP
|.397
|.361
|SLG
|.422
|14
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|18
|56/33
|K/BB
|49/39
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-4 with a 7.31 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 41-year-old has a 7.31 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .352 to his opponents.
