On Saturday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .199.
  • In 35 of 76 games this year (46.1%) Haase has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 17 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.233 AVG .168
.268 OBP .218
.345 SLG .216
7 XBH 5
3 HR 0
17 RBI 6
36/6 K/BB 35/8
1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cueto (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 22, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
