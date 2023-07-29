On Saturday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .199.

In 35 of 76 games this year (46.1%) Haase has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 17 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .233 AVG .168 .268 OBP .218 .345 SLG .216 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 17 RBI 6 36/6 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 2

Marlins Pitching Rankings