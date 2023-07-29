Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Marlins - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Eric Haase (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Johnny Cueto. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Marlins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Johnny Cueto
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Marlins Player Props
|Tigers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Marlins
|Tigers vs Marlins Odds
|Tigers vs Marlins Prediction
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .199.
- In 35 of 76 games this year (46.1%) Haase has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (11.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 3.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has driven home a run in 14 games this season (18.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 17 games this year (22.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.233
|AVG
|.168
|.268
|OBP
|.218
|.345
|SLG
|.216
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|36/6
|K/BB
|35/8
|1
|SB
|2
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cueto (0-1) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 22, the righty tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.