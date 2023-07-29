Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .541 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on July 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .281.
- Jimenez will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.
- Jimenez has gotten at least one hit in 75.7% of his games this season (53 of 70), with multiple hits 19 times (27.1%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (18.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Jimenez has an RBI in 31 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 32 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.305
|AVG
|.256
|.336
|OBP
|.313
|.454
|SLG
|.496
|11
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|23
|30/7
|K/BB
|34/11
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Allen (4-3) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.39 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
