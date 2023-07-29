The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will meet on Saturday at Busch Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET, with Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.

Fueled by 292 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 15th in MLB with a .410 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 509 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 21st with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Chicago has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.272 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing seven hits.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Taillon has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox W 10-7 Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Away Hayden Wesneski Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Jameson Taillon Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott 8/1/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Ben Lively 8/2/2023 Reds - Home - Brandon Williamson 8/3/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Luke Weaver

