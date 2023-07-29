Cubs vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (52-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (4-6) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 7, Cardinals 6.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.
- The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 21-28 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Cubs have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Cardinals
|W 7-2
|Jameson Taillon vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 25
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Kyle Hendricks vs Michael Kopech
|July 26
|@ White Sox
|W 10-7
|Marcus Stroman vs Lance Lynn
|July 27
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-3
|Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
|July 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Hayden Wesneski vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 29
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
|July 30
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
|July 31
|Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
|August 1
|Reds
|-
|Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
|August 2
|Reds
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Williamson
|August 3
|Reds
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
