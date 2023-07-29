Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (52-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (46-59) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright (3-4) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (4-6) will take the ball for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 matchups.

The Cubs have won in 21, or 42.9%, of the 49 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 21-28 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.9 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Cubs Schedule